Home win over Brendan Rodgers’ Champions League adventurers boosts hopes as 7000 Hibs fans snap up quarter-final tickets

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs boss David Gray is challenging his history boys to carry on breaking records with a Celtic Park triumph to emulate one of the club’s greatest ever achievements, as the Easter Road gaffer sets his sights on more Scottish Cup glory in Glasgow. Although Hibs have beaten Celtic in enemy territory as recently as 2010 on league business, their wait for an ‘away’ Cup win over the Hoops stretches all the way back to the 1902 final itself, which was played at Parkhead.

Former captain Gray, who shattered one of the most enduring jinxes in all of sport when he scored the winner to secure the Scottish Cup in 2016, has already used pages from the Hibernian FC annals to inspire his players. Ahead of Sunday’s win over Hearts at Easter Road, for instance, he challenged his men to extend their unbeaten league run to 13 games – something not achieved since the days of the Famous Five back in 1949.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thrilled to be heading west with the prospect of 7000 travelling fans taking up an extended away allocation requested by the club, Gray is eager to repay their faith. And is prepared to use whatever motivation is necessary to inspire his players ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

“With the noise round about when you're on such a good run, people start to talk about when was the last time this was done, when was the last time that was done,” said Gray, the former fullback adding: “I think the Scottish Cup one's quite an easy one because everyone spoke about it for so long and it's not something we've done regularly, won the Scottish Cup.

“But it's certainly not a bad omen to have that the last time we won at Celtic Park being the year we won it in 1902. So hopefully we can use that to our advantage.

“I think the players will be aware of these things now as well, you know? We do different things at different times to try and add a little bit of motivation or incentive to the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everybody reacts in different ways. Some players might just go straight over their head; other ones see it as an opportunity to change history in a positive way.

“I think it helps setting little targets, little incentives to the group to try and keep moving forward – rewriting history in a positive way. You can then be part of that and responsible for that, setting the target for someone else to try and come and take that off you. That’s an achievement in itself.”

Lifelong Hibs fan Gray, who held the trophy aloft at Hampden in just his second season at the club, laughed as he admitted: “When I was a player, the Scottish Cup stuff was all just negative at that time because it had been 114 years since we had done it. Obviously growing up in the city, I knew exactly what it meant to everybody.”

With their only loss in the past 18 fixtures coming against Brendan Rodgers’ Champions League adventurers at Celtic Park, nobody is underestimating the scale of the challenge ahead of Hibs this weekend. But it’s less than a fortnight since the Hoops were seen off in a 2-1 home win at Easter Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby win over Hearts had Hibs fans bouncing

The fact that so many fans have stumped up for tickets for this quarter-final, more than doubling the demand for a the Viaplay Cup quarter-final at the same venue earlier in the season, speaks to a general air of expectation around Hibs. Something that Gray actively encourages.

The first-year head coach, his team bouncing after a nine-point week was rounded off with a home derby win over Hearts on Sunday past, said: “That shows exactly why I've spoken a lot about this football club and how special it is. But actually also the demands and the expectation of it.

“You know when we won the Cup there was 200,000 people in Edinburgh that weekend, the scenes that come with that. The support we had after the derby at the weekend, the scenes at the end of the game.

“So when I think about the numbers, it's such a big football club and I think they're so passionate about their club. The expectation and demands to try and finish as high up the league as you can, and that's why the objectives are always the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You need to be able to deal with the pressure of playing for Hibs because you need to be able to make sure you're in that top six competing for European places every single season. And trying to win a trophy.

"It's something that, until you're actually living and breathing it, you probably don't realise the magnitude of the club. That's full credit to the supporters for buying into what we're doing now and then a reflection on that is taking 7000 to Celtic Park, which is brilliant.

“It just adds to the occasion really. Firstly it's brilliant for the football club to be able to push for that allocation, be able to get it, and then massive credit to the supporters for being able to go and sell it out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's the biggest away support for a long time especially in an away ground - that's not a neutral venue – certainly that I've seen in my time at the club. So, it's fantastic. It just shows you the togetherness and the feel-good factor and as, you've just touched on there, the belief.

"It'll certainly add to the atmosphere of the game; we'll certainly hear them within the stadium. Yes, they'll be heavily outnumbered because there's 50-odd thousand Celtic supporters. But 7000's a lot and they'll certainly go there in their numbers and make their noise. Hopefully we can send them back along the M8 happy.”