Monty backs Hibs board on away fan reductions in response to 'abhorrent behaviour'
Hibs boss Nick Montgomery says safety concerns mean it was right for the club to restrict away allocations for specific fixtures at Easter Road. And he’s warned the worst elements of his own club’s support not to risk further cuts – because it would diminish Scottish football’s reputation for passion and colour.
In the aftermath of last weekend’s Scottish Cup home quarterfinal against Rangers, Hibs announced that they would be reducing away allocations for some clubs in response to “sectarianism and pyrotechnics” – just one element of what the club called “abhorrent behaviour” by visiting fans. The club also warned Hibs supporters against repeats of recent outrages, including serious missile throwing offences in the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.
Montgomery admitted that, as the parent of young children, he was especially concerned about creating a safe environment for families. Asked about the new club policy, the manager said: “That is not something I have any involvement in but like I said after the Hearts game, we don’t condone bad behaviour in stadiums. That is including our own fans. We want people coming to enjoy the football and there is safety there for them.
“I have young children myself and with other generations coming through we want to continue to have full stadiums. The club came out, I think we all have to do what we can to make it a safe environment for other people to come and watch football.
“The SPFL is a big league and I think it’s one of the leagues where most people come to watch football, per population. That is something Scotland should be really proud of - and what you don’t want to do is have reasons to reduce allocations. We want great atmospheres. And the atmosphere created in most stadiums is really good.”