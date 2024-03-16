In the frame - Monty speaks up about fan behaviour.

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery says safety concerns mean it was right for the club to restrict away allocations for specific fixtures at Easter Road. And he’s warned the worst elements of his own club’s support not to risk further cuts – because it would diminish Scottish football’s reputation for passion and colour.

In the aftermath of last weekend’s Scottish Cup home quarterfinal against Rangers, Hibs announced that they would be reducing away allocations for some clubs in response to “sectarianism and pyrotechnics” – just one element of what the club called “abhorrent behaviour” by visiting fans. The club also warned Hibs supporters against repeats of recent outrages, including serious missile throwing offences in the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Montgomery admitted that, as the parent of young children, he was especially concerned about creating a safe environment for families. Asked about the new club policy, the manager said: “That is not something I have any involvement in but like I said after the Hearts game, we don’t condone bad behaviour in stadiums. That is including our own fans. We want people coming to enjoy the football and there is safety there for them.

“I have young children myself and with other generations coming through we want to continue to have full stadiums. The club came out, I think we all have to do what we can to make it a safe environment for other people to come and watch football.