Hibs have announced their latest friendly match as part of pre season preparations

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs have confirmed they will take on Bolton Wanderers in a testimonial match for a club hero.

The Easter Road side are looking ahead to Europa League qualifiers in July and David Gray will want his team in the best possible condition for those second round matches. As part of that, his team will take on League One side Bolton Wanderers, the pair previously meeting in a friendly clash back in 2007, that Hibs won 3-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This friendly encounter will take on an emotional feel because as well as being vital pre season prep, it will also serve as club hero Darren McGregor’s testimonial. The former centre-back has now retired but Gray has approved his ex teammate pulling on the boots one final time at Easter Road.

Hibs vs Bolton friendly details

McGregor finished his playing days with an eight year stretch at Hibs between 2015-2023, where he lifted the Scottish Cup and helped the club back into the Premiership. He’s still having success at the club, now Head Coach of Hibs’ U18s side who recently won the CAS Elite League title under his management and are in the midst of preparing for UEFA Youth League football next season. Ticket details, sponsorship opportunities, and hospitality packages are planned to be announced early next week.

Darren McGregor Testimonial Committee Chairman, Graeme Cadger, said: “We would like to thank Hibernian FC for their cooperation, Bolton Wanderers FC for agreeing to provide the opposition, and to David Gray for allowing Darren to play part of the match. We believe this will be a great occasion to celebrate the career of a Hibernian FC great, and we hope to see as many supporters there as possible to give Daz a moment to remember.”

Bolton stance on Hibs clasg

Bolton said in their announcement: “Wanderers will face Scottish Premiership side Hibernian as part of their pre-season schedule. The fixture at Easter Road will be a key part of the build-up to the new campaign for both clubs and will also be staged to commemorate the career of long-serving Hibernian defender Darren McGregor. Full ticket details for Wanderers’ fans for the game against Hibernian, who last season signed defender Jack Iredale from the Whites, will be confirmed in due course. “