Hibs’ chairman has provided his verdict as the club get set to unveil some ‘exciting projects.’

Ian Gordon has hailed a new partnership between Hibs and Hibernian Supporters.

HSL is the club’s largest supporter shareholder group and hold shares in the Easter Road club on behalf of members who contribute monthly to support their activities. More than £1.5 million has been put into the club since 2015 and Following the Black Knight Football Club investment, they now own around 7% of the club, having previously held as much as around a 20% equity stake.

A club statement reads: “Hibernian Football Club is pleased to announce a significant new partnership with Hibernian Supporters (HSL). The new agreement signals a renewed commitment to a strengthened working relationship between the Club and its shareholders.

“Hibernian Supporters is the largest supporter-shareholder group at Hibernian Football Club, having been established in 2015. Since then, HSL have supported the Club across a variety of areas, most notably during the Covid pandemic where their members rallied to fundraise on behalf of the Club. Since the turn of the year, HSL have been working closely with the Club on an exciting, landmark project as part of the club’s 150th anniversary celebrations, with details set to be revealed to supporters over the coming days. In addition, HSL and the club will work together throughout the season to promote the work of HSL and to offer unique opportunities for its members.”

Chairman Ian Gordon said: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Hibernian Supporters as one of the Club’s principal partners,. As we head into what is such a significant year for our football club, we’re excited to be working closer than ever before with HSL for the benefit of our supporters.

“I’d like to personally thank everybody at HSL and their members for their longstanding support and we look forward to revealing some exciting projects soon.”

HSL chairman, Jim Adie, added: “We are absolutely delighted to launch this partnership with the Club, in what is set to be a hugely significant year for Hibernian. We have been working hard with Ian Gordon, Murray Milligen and the team at Easter Road to ensure we can play a positive role in the continued success of Hibernian FC, and we all felt the 150th anniversary was the perfect way to kick things off.

“With a refreshed relationship with the Club we are looking forward to engaging with our members and the wider Hibs support to ensure we can continue to provide meaningful financial backing to David Gray and the Club as a whole.”

Head coach Gray guided the club to a third place finish in the Premiership during his first season as permanent head coach. His squad will return to pre season training in the weeks ahead as they get set to take on Europa League qualifiers in July. Attentions will also be on bolstering the squad so it is able to compete and provide a strong defence of the Premiership’s third spot during next campaign.