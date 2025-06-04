Kilmarnock have delivered a cryptic update that involves a number of former Hearts and Hibs stars.

A number of former Hearts and Hibs players are facing uncertain futures at a Premiership rival as they approach the final weeks of their current contracts.

Former Hearts winger Gary Mackay-Steven plus former Hibs duo Fraser Murray and Kyle Magennis are both just weeks away from becoming free agents and an update from Kilmarnock has offered little in the way of clarity as the Rugby Park outfit settle into life under new manager Stuart Kettlewell.

The former Motherwell boss was named as permanent successor to Derek McInnes last month after the latter accepted an approach to take charge at Hearts - and Kettlewell has taken his time to assess the squad he inherited before making several decisions. Loan signings Tom Wilson-Brown, Calvin Ramsey and Stuart Findlay have all returned to their parent clubs and Mackay-Steven, Magennis and Murray are on a list of 12 players that are approaching the end of their current contracts.

Former Hearts and Hibs stars in limbo

Killie have confirmed ‘conversations are ongoing with a number of players’ but have not named the members of their squad that are in talks with the club about extending their time at Rugby Park.

A statement released on the Killie website read: “Kilmarnock Football Club wish to share a first-team squad update following the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign. Following the appointment of new manager Stuart Kettlewell, we are now in a position to confirm these decisions. The club would like to thank each of the departing squad members for the role they have played and wish them the best of luck for the future.

“Contract expiring: Aidan Glavin, Kieran O’Hara, Aaron Brown, Gary Mackay-Steven, Bobby Wales, Innes Cameron, Kyle Magennis, Joe Wright, Liam Donnelly, Fraser Murray, Danny Armstrong, Kyle Vassell. Returning to parent clubs: Tom Wilson-Brown, Calvin Ramsay, Stuart Findlay

“Remaining under contract: Robby McCrorie, Ben Brannan, Corrie Ndaba, Lewis Mayo, Robbie Deas, Matty Kennedy, David Watson, Liam Polworth, Brad Lyons, Rory McKenzie, Bruce Anderson, Marley Watkins, Cole Burke, Archie Traynor, Ethan Mersey, Ruari Ellis, Kian Leslie, Ethan Brown, Zander Craik, Corey Armour, Dylan Brown, Grant Marchant, Euan Bowie, Reuben Cooper, Samuel Duruh, Duncan Barlow. Conversations are ongoing with a number of players and with the 2025/26 transfer window due to open 12th June 2025, fans should expect updates in due course.”

Kettlewell said over the weekend on Sportsound: "I've been round every player in contract or out of contract and I've tried to do an awful lot of work. There's big influential characters there. I've done a lot of fact finding with the staff that are in the building. As many quality players that we can get tied up, we'll look to do that but of course there's going to be a freshness."