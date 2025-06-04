The decision to hire the former Hearts captain has proven controversial - as he’s set an immediate Premiership aim.

Former Hearts captain Steven Pressley has been set a lofty task after becoming Dundee head coach - which has split opinion.

Pressley left his role as head of individual player development at English Premier League club Brentford and has now taken on his first boss gig since leaving Carlisle United in 2019. His managerial career began at Falkirk in 2010 before moving to Coventry City, Fleetwood Town, Cypriot side Pafos and Carlisle.

A no nonsense defender, he joined Hearts on a free transfer from Dundee United in 1998 and was appointed captain by then-manager Craig Levein, a key player until his 2006 exit to Celtic. Dundee managing director John Nelms is looking for an instant return to the top six in the Premiership, where they resided in 2024, before a 10th place finish last season had Tony Docherty sacked.

Dundee manager decision splits opinion

Having been linked to the likes of former Hibs boss Shaun Maloney, the decision to hire Pressley after a lengthy absence from the dugout has been met with mixed reviews. One fan said “Will back him and the team but not expecting any sensational.” Another said “What makes it worse is that it was teased earlier as if we’d be happy.”

“ What is the thinking behind this” was what one fan wanted answers to and a punter added “ Get behind the team and he's still to make signings... they've made the decision so time to get behind them all.”

Nelms said to club media: “It’s always top six. Top six is what we budget for and is always our goal, we always strive to be in the top six and always will. It’s tougher to do when you’re walking the development line, we were one of the youngest teams in the league last year. But that’s always the goal. Getting into Europe will be a step beyond that and that’s where we believe Dundee should be. In that sixth position or higher in a stable position is where we always think we should be.”

Why Dundee hired former Hearts captain

On the thinking behind the appointment of Pressley, Nelms said: “Steven, as a player, was a captain and a leader. He is a soft-spoken leader. He leads by example. You know when you play for Steven he cares about you, your career and wants to make you better and as successful as possible. That is what we all want. Steven through our interview process and we sat for four hours walking through all the different elements of what needs to happen in order for us to be successful. Steven understood and was saying all the things we wanted to hear. We still need to put it in practice but Gordon Strachan and I want the organisation working in a certain way and Steven ticked all the boxes of what we need to do.

“For the last four years at Brentford he has been working with development players and integrated them into the first-team. What it takes to get players to a Premier League level and how they integrate and the two sets of players work together. Steven comes with that vast knowledge and the understanding of what we need to do to be successful.”

“I would say to the fans, continue to get behind the team because their support is vital. It’s vital on the day, it brings that extra spark, that advantage that potentially gets us over the line and puts the points in the bag. Our fans are fantastic and that’s never been questioned.”