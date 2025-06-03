He is still contracted to Newcastle United but may be one that leaves in the transfer window.

A former Hearts player could be on the move from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

Derek McInnes has got work early on his Jambos squad and former Toon academy prospect Oisin McEntee is the latest to sign up. Former players are also set to be on the move over the course of this summer in what is shaping up to be a busy transfer window.

There were high expectations when Garang Kuol signed for Newcastle United, and soon loaned out to Hearts after appearing for Australia at the 2022 World Cup. It didn’t totally work out with nine appearances made but his one goal was memorable, a strike at Ibrox against Rangers during a 2-2 draw.

Newcastle United transfer exit could be sanctioned

He’s since spent time on loan at Volendam and is out of contract in 2026. There are now some eyes turning to his long term Newcastle United prospects and The Athletic claim Kuol “ may be sold” over the course of the summer. Still only 20, he has impressed at Premier League 2 level for Newcastle but Australia boss Tony Popovic hopes a permanent move is in the offing for the ex Jambo.

He said recently: “We're monitoring him. We've seen some of his games that have been visible recently in the Under 21s. He just needs consistent football. The level can sometimes be deceiving, of course. But for any striker, when they're scoring, they're confident.

“We're always looking for someone to come through in that area that's scoring goals regularly, that's playing at a high level regularly. Hopefully this will help him get a move somewhere where he will then have the challenge of getting into a team where there's points on the line and there's constant pressure."

Newcastle United player’s ultimate goal amid transfer speculation

Kuol recently spoke of the challenges training with elite Newcastle players like Alexander Isak each day, and that his main goal will be senior football consistently. He told ESPN: "I was training with him in preseason. He was just so silky and so comfortable with the ball. And so quick. You can't really get the ball off him. He's just so hard to stop. The main thing that every Newcastle first-team player has is the fitness and the physicality, which is what's most important.

"When us young players train with the EPL side, it's sort of a rude awakening of the physical demands that comes in training. Even just a simple positioning drill, you get tired within a minute and it's just the intensity and the work rate you have to apply and train every day.

“The most important thing for me is to be able to play [senior] football... it won't be that easy to jump from the under-21s at Newcastle to a first-team squad which could be in the Champions League. For the summer, I'm not really sure what's going to happen in terms of my next move ... but I'd say [senior] football is the ultimate goal."