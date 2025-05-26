The new Kilmarnock management team has been unveiled with a former Hearts, Celtic and Dundee United man involved.

A former Hearts coach and player has been named part of the new coaching staff at Kilmarnock.

Stuart Kettlewell has been appointed gaffer at Rugby Park on a two year deal, replacing Derek McInnes who taken charge at Tynecastle. As part of his backroom team, Kettlewell is taking former Jambo Stephen Frail to Ayrshire, where he will work as assistant manager.

Frail was assistant to the former Ross County gaffer at Motherwell most recently, operating as the Fir Park club’s caretaker when Kettlewell left his role in Lanarkshire earlier this year. The pair now reunite at Kilmarnock, who finished ninth in the Premiership in the 24/25 season.

Frail featured for the Jambos as a player in the 90s before returning to the club as a coach for four years, including a stint as interim gaffer. A Kilmarnock statement reads: “Kilmarnock Football Club is delighted to confirm the appointment of Stuart Kettlewell as the club’s new first-team manager. Stuart joins the club with immediate effect on a two-year deal and will take charge of all first-team matters as we prepare for the upcoming season.

“With a wealth of experience in Scottish football, both as a player and manager, Stuart brings strong leadership and a clear footballing philosophy to Rugby Park. Guiding Motherwell to Hampden last season and sitting top-six all season until he departed, Stuart has a clear pedigree at this level. Stuart gave numerous academy graduates their first-team debuts as both Ross County and Motherwell manager, and as a manager gave the most minutes to Under 21 players in the Scottish Premiership this season before he departed Motherwell.”

The statement continues: “Preparations for pre-season are already underway, and Stuart will begin working closely with the playing squad and staff. Stuart will be assisted by Stephen Frail – Chris Burke and Craig Clark will complete the coaching staff. We are sure that our fans will join us in welcoming Stuart and Stephen to Kilmarnock and look forward to the journey ahead under his guidance, with Rory McKenzie’s Testimonial Match and the League Cup stages due to commence in July.”

Kilmarnock FC’s board of directors said: “The club conducted a thorough recruitment process, where we were looking for a candidate who has a track record in recruiting and developing players, including young talent and has a strong understanding of Scottish football. We identified Stuart as the best candidate to lead Kilmarnock into an exciting new chapter. Stuart’s experiences, paired with the above, fits our vision and desires for the future of Kilmarnock.”

It is the latest in a number of managerial changes in Scottish football’s top flight. Motherwell, Dundee and Rangers are all seeking their next permanent bosses while Killie and Hearts have both moved to fill their vacancies in the last week. Those who did not finish in the top five will start looking ahead to next season’s fixtures this week when the Premier Sports Cup group stage draw is completed.