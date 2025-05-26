A former Hearts star has spoken out over his future with his current club.

A former Hearts star will hope to seal a return to the Premiership later today - despite conceding he is unsure what could lie ahead for him this summer.

Danny Wilson made 85 appearances throughout a two-year spell at Tynecastle earlier in his career before he went on to play for the likes of Rangers, Colorado Rapids and Queens Park. The veteran defender joined Championship club Livingston last summer and has been a consistent presence in their side as they have moved within 90 minutes of a potential return to the Premiership.

After ending the regular season as runners-up to champions Falkirk, Livi claimed a 4-0 aggregate win in their two-legged play-off semi-final with Partick Thistle before battling to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the play-off final tie against Ross County on Thursday night.

The two sides will meet at the Staggies’ home turf on Monday night in what could be Wilson’s final appearance for Livi as his current deal comes to an end next month. The former Hearts defender revealed his ‘affinity’ for his current employers - but stressed he is focused on guiding them back into the top flight, rather than worrying about his own future.

He said: "I am a local boy, I was brought up here and used to come to some games when I was younger. I couldn't claim to be a diehard Livi fan, but I do have an affinity with the club. As for the long term, I haven't really thought about it yet. I'm not at the stage of my career where I have to be worrying about what's happening. I've been in that situation and it's not something I really enjoy. But my focus is getting a positive result on Monday to take the club back to the Premiership."

Calls for VAR improvement

Wilson endured somewhat mixed fortunes in Thursday’s first leg as he put Livi in front - but was then punished for a pull on Jordan White that resulted in County snatching a draw from the penalty spot in the sixth minute of second-half injury-time. The former Hearts man was eventually punished after a VAR check - but he believes the process should be improved and insisted Scottish football is playing catchup with other countries.

He said: “I played in America where they trialled VAR. It was one of the testers, so I'm well accustomed to it and I should have known better. It had some teething problems over there, but they have made it better because the refs are mic'd up, and they tell you the decision and why they have given it. They also tell the crowd, they have more camera angles too so they are further ahead. We have more to do to catch up with the way they do VAR, but it's part of the game here now and you have to deal with it.”

