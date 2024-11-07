Hibs boss Gray on guiding voices helping him navigate first managerial challenge

Former Man United trainee in touch with mentors stretching back to first playing days

Hibs boss David Gray has revealed how he’s drawing on an extensive support network of former gaffers to guide him through a difficult start to his managerial career. And he’s emphasised the role played by family in not only helping him cope with the stresses of frontline coaching – but providing him with inspiration to be successful.

Currently looking up at the rest of the Scottish Premiership from bottom spot, albeit with a game in hand on some of their rivals, rookie head coach Gray has just a single league win to his name. The fan favourite, desperately in need of a season-saving win at home to St Mirren on Saturday, has spoken openly about embracing a different level of pressure after moving into management as Nick Montgomery’s replacement back in June.

With experienced assistant Eddie May and sporting director Malky Mackay on hand at East Mains, Gray says he doesn’t have far to look for a sounding board or font of footballing wisdom. But the 36-year-old isn’t shy in reaching out to bosses he’s worked under – both as a player and coach – in search of fresh insight.

“Yeah, I speak to previous managers I've worked with, previous coaches,” he said, the former Manchester United youth prospect adding: “I say managers, so previous managers I've worked under, even at Hibs, managers and coaches that I've worked with, as a coach.

“And I go back even as far as my playing days, early playing days, there's a few people that I used to speak to that are always available for advice and things like that as well. So I am fortunate for that position.

“I've already touched on Malky, the experience he's got. I think I said that quite early on, that everything I'm experiencing at the moment, he will have experienced at some time, the longevity he's had in his career and all the situations he's been in. So that's a benefit.

“And then your family, I think, when things are tough and there is a bit of adversity, your family, they feel that as well. My family certainly does.

“And they're very supportive and help me within that. But also the importance of the role they play, which makes you really realise why you do it and why I'm so determined to get it right. It's not just for me, it's for them as well.”