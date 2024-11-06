Gaffer names players in contention to fill No. 9 role against St Mirren

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lone Hibs striker Dwight Gayle is winning his race to be fit for Saturday’s crucial clash as under-pressure gaffer David Gray looks to bag a vital victory heading into the international break. But the rookie head coach, who says suspended forward Mykola Kuharevich must learn from the red card penalty concession that gifted Dundee United a point last weekend, admits he’s looking at a number of surprise alternatives for the No. 9 role – just in case veteran former Newcastle and Crystal Palace goal scorer Gayle doesn’t make it.

Hibs desperately need a win when St Mirren visit Easter Road on Saturday, with Gray’s men currently rooted to the foot of the Scottish Premiership table. With Kuharevich suspended as result of his two bookings in the United match, and Kieron Bowie a long-term injury absence, Gayle – who missed the last two games with a hamstring strain – is the only out-and-out striker not already ruled out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Gray, who named former forgotten man Harry McKirdy as one of his left-field options at centre forward, says the news on the 34-year-old is encouraging, revealing: “Positive, yeah. Trained today, joined in today. He did a lot yesterday. Ticked a lot of boxes yesterday, joined in today. We'll just see how he reacts from that. But that's really positive.

SIGN UP TO THE HIBS HUB PODCAST ON SPOTIFY OR APPLE

“Obviously you've still got Harry McKirdy can play up there, Elie Youan can play up there, Martin Boyle's played up there, but in terms of an out-and-out number nine type, obviously Gayle fits that profile, with Miko being suspended.

“I feel positive that he's managed to get back on the grass this week because Miko was suspended. But at the same time, we'll have to be mindful of the injury he's had, and we'll just see how he reacts, but really positive today, looks good.”

Asked if he might change the formation or game plan should Gayle fail a late fitness test, Gray said: “Potentially. We'll just wait and see how everybody comes through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've tried a few things today. As I say, we've got quite a lot of forward options, it's just trying to find the best players and how that would look.

“Harry's played as number nine, probably what he feels is his best position. Gayle’s there, Elie’s played up front before, Boyle's played up front before.

“Probably just depending on who's playing there changes how you play, rather than the fact that they can play in that position. So you're not going to launch longer balls up to Boyle if he's not a six-foot-four target man. It just changes the way, the shape behind it.

“So the shape and formation will be, as I say this all the time, it's probably a way of playing rather than what formation you actually think you're in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray said Kuharevich was disappointed with his part in Saturday’s late heartbreak following the controversial penalty award, including obligatory lengthy VAR check, the gaffer pointing out: “I've been pretty vocal with what I've said in terms of whether we think it's the right decision, wrong decision, we can argue that. Everyone has their own opinion on that. We certainly can't change it

“But if there's any lessons to be learnt, it's a message I’ve given the players frequently. When things are going against us, or we feel like things are going against us, you just can't give anybody an excuse. You need to make sure you do everything as well as you can for every single minute that you're on the football pitch. And even when your luck changes, you're in the habit of doing the best you can be.

“He certainly won't do that again. You need to cut out the mistakes and rectify them but learn from them as well. You can't shy away from it. You need to take it on the chin and don't blame anybody else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether we think it's a penalty or not, you just can't do that in the box, so don't give the referee an opportunity to do that.”

Lewis Miller trained earlier today despite rolling his ankle on Saturday, with medical staff waiting to see how the fullback responds to a full session before deciding on his availability for the weekend. Chris Cadden is also back in full training and, barring any late mishaps, should be available to face St Mirren.