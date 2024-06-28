Hibs boss Gray on the win or bust approach that landed him top job

Gray (left) and new sporting director Malky Mackay address the media yesterday. | SNS Group

Cup-winning skipper knows he was flirting with Easter Road exit

When David Gray actively applied for the role of Hibs manager, he knew the process could only end in one of two ways. With him landing his dream job. Or the next man up deciding that he didn’t want a failed candidate second guessing him from one of the backroom roles at East Mains.

The Scottish Cup-winning captain fully understood that, after 10 years as player and coach, he might be opening the door on his departure from Hibs. It was a risk he had to take.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If the club didn’t believe it was the right time for me, I knew I was putting that on the line by applying for the job,” said the former fullback. “The next manager then has to put up with someone in his staff who potentially was looking to have that job. That was never going to work.

“I knew that at the time. And I was prepared to put my head in that position to back myself because I firmly believe I can do this.”

After his fourth stint as interim manager, picking up the reins after Nick Montgomery’s abrupt departure after just eight months, there would have been plenty advising Gray on the best course of action. Including a few telling him to run like hell from a club prone to sacking coaches at the drop of three points.

Explaining why he felt better prepared for the challenge, something that certainly wouldn’t have applied when his first stint as stand-in involved losing a League Cup Final to Celtic, Gray said: “Every time you’re put in that position, in every interim period I did reasonably well because you’re dealing with adversity and picking players up. Also, it’s never easy when you’re working closely with people who have lost their job because you also feel partly responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think back to every time when a manager was appointed. Never at any point did I show an interest in the job or say I was ready for it. I was delighted to be doing what I was doing and privileged to be working for such a great club at such a good level. This time there was a clearer shift towards the end of it, not in any way other than the fact the time for me is now to take this next step.

“Every time a manager takes the opportunity, they are well aware of the risks involved and the need for results. The football club always appoint someone and try and give them as much time as possible to be successful because they believe that’s the right person.

“I’m not going into it with the mindset of: ‘If I don’t win a few games, I might get sacked.’ Results and performances will dictate whether I’m doing a good enough job to keep the job. Anyone who sits in this position is fully aware of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club is craving success. They are ready for it. Everything is in place, the infrastructure with Malky Mackay coming in.