Hibs boss hails transfer market 'generosity' of Gordon family as he sets sights high

Gray says club should be ‘competing at the top’ of Scottish football

Hibs spending serious money on Kieron Bowie proves their determination to compete at the business end of the Scottish Premiership, according to rookie boss David Gray. And the head coach has thanked the controlling Gordon family for continuing to support managers in the transfer market.

The fee required to prise Bowie away from Fulham has been widely quoted as somewhere in the region of £600,000. If there’s always a little wiggle room in the reporting of these numbers, it’s safe to say that Hibs have made a significant investment in securing the Scotland Under-21 international, whose four-year contract represents a serious financial commitment in its own right.

Given everything we know about the wage bill associated with an over-sized squad stuffed with unwanted assets, it’s no surprise to find Gray – appointed gaffer in the summer after four stints as interim head coach – giving praise to majority shareholders who make all the big decisions at Easter Road, the former Scottish Cup-winning captain saying: “Since I’ve been on this side of the fence, the generosity from the Gordon family especially to constantly back managers, I think you can see that in terms of trying to provide players. I’ve felt nothing but support and I’m delighted with that, the structure we’ve got at the minute, especially with (sporting director) Malky Mackay helping as well.

“I firmly believe the process in place and the structure that’s there now gives me a real chance to be successful and gets the club to where it needs to be. Which is competing at the top of the league.

“I’m delighted we’ve managed to do the deal for Kieron. The club have supported us on it, and it’s been a collective. We’re all working in the same direction, and I’m delighted with the support and backing I’ve had to get it across the line.”

Basic economics dictate that Hibs will have to move players on before the transfer window closes at the end of this month. If the cost of any Black Knight-adjacent acquisitions might be difficult to calculate, given the nature of the club’s tie-in with billionaire Bournemouth owner Bill Foley’s stable of teams, they must already be pushing staff costs into the red zone.

Yet, asked if he might still have cash to spend before the deadline, Gray – still keen on Dundee’s Luke McCowan – said: “We’re constantly looking to try and strengthen the squad if something comes up, and we are working hard to do that. It depends, it can change all the time.

“We know we need to be proactive and be ready that if something happens you are able to adjust and react to that. But the backing and support from the club has been fantastic.”

Bowie is at full fitness and trained with his new team-mates today, although he’s short of match sharpness, with Fulham not yet into competitive action. Nicky Cadden is a little further behind, having played no football since the end of last season, while Junior Hoilett is working his way back from a minor injury.

Once all four are fit, Gray will have a lot of options across the front four. Helped by the fact that all of his latest signings are comfortable in more than one position.

“There’s a need to be flexible because of the different challenges you face in this league,” he said, adding: “I don’t believe there’s a right way to play, or having a fixed mindset on how you want to play. It’s important to be flexible.

“But also you have to understand your plan A might not work, so you need a plan B, and can you do that? With versatile players you can tweak the shape without having to make a sub.

“That does appeal to me. It’s important, in this league, to have as many options as you can. Coaching the players into doing that can give you an upper hand at times, and you use it when you can.”