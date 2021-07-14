Hibs boss Jack Ross to meet owner Ron Gordon for squad strengthening transfer talks

Jack Ross wants to strengthen his squad. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Gordon watched from the Easter Road stand as Hibs defeated Arsenal 2-1 in Tuesday night’s pre-season friendly, and will hold his first face-to-face meeting with his manager since restrictions eased on Thursday.

High on the agenda will be Ross’ request for reinforcements and, as the Evening News revealed, the Easter Road boss is looking at new recruits at both ends of the pitch to create more competition and add depth to the pool of players for the new season and European campaign.

“We are a bit thin at the moment in terms of having a real depth to it which we want to have because we want to be better than we were last season,” Ross said following the friendly win over a star-studded Gunners side including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Willian and Alexandre Lacazette.

Hibs owner Ron Gordon. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“We have been unfortunate and having a few niggles pre-season and a few illness issues which have left as a little bit short, but going into this season I think we would like to strengthen defensively and at the top end of the pitch because we have good players in either area but we want to have more of them to enable you to cope with the demands of the Premiership.”

Speaking to Sky Sports the manager added: “He [Ron Gordon] has always been very supportive even when he has not been in the country. I will catch up with him on Thursday and it will be nice to see him in person because I haven't for a while.

"It was nice for him to be here to see the team first-hand again and as I have mentioned he has always been very supportive in terms of strengthening it. He wants to make us better as well so we're just making sure we get the right ones.”

Daniel MacKay and Jake Doyle-Hayes have already been recruited to Easter Road while Jamie Murphy’s loan deal from Rangers has become a permanent transfer.