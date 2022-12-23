The manager has confirmed that there is interest from clubs in England and abroad for the Scotland international, who is out of contract next summer and free to talk to other clubs from January 1. But he was coy when asked if there has been any interest from Scottish clubs.

“Naturally there is interest,” said Johnson. “I don’t know whether that will turn into solid interest or not. As far as I’m aware there hasn’t been a written offer to take him off our hands. But there’s interest from the UK, let’s say England, and abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know the English Championship and I know what they pay. It is probably five or six times what we pay, so a lot of money could be on offer for an out-of-contract international coming up to his 24th birthday.”

There is interest in Ryan Porteous from England and abroad. The Scotland international could play in midfield or defence for Hibs before departing. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS

Johnson is resigned to losing Porteous, who rejected a new contract at Easter Road, but in the meantime is prepared to play him in midfield again after a successful experiment at Ibrox in the 3-2 defeat last week. “I think it is flexible,” he explained. “I thought he did really well at Rangers. He’s a good footballer, he’s probably the fittest he’s ever been because of the regime we have had him on – and the work he’s been putting in. He obviously gives us that bite in the tackle and to win headers.

“It’s important to dominate the middle of the pitch physically. I think he’s good enough to play centre-half, right back or centre midfield. I’ll use him where I see fit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad