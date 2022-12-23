Hibs boss Lee Johnson drops Ryan Porteous transfer hint, explains where he'll play in meantime and updates on Mykola Kukharevych injury
Lee Johnson has suggested that Ryan Porteous will find it hard to turn down the kind of money on offer in the English Championship, but insists Hibs have yet to receive a written offer for the centre-back.
The manager has confirmed that there is interest from clubs in England and abroad for the Scotland international, who is out of contract next summer and free to talk to other clubs from January 1. But he was coy when asked if there has been any interest from Scottish clubs.
“Naturally there is interest,” said Johnson. “I don’t know whether that will turn into solid interest or not. As far as I’m aware there hasn’t been a written offer to take him off our hands. But there’s interest from the UK, let’s say England, and abroad.
“I know the English Championship and I know what they pay. It is probably five or six times what we pay, so a lot of money could be on offer for an out-of-contract international coming up to his 24th birthday.”
Johnson is resigned to losing Porteous, who rejected a new contract at Easter Road, but in the meantime is prepared to play him in midfield again after a successful experiment at Ibrox in the 3-2 defeat last week. “I think it is flexible,” he explained. “I thought he did really well at Rangers. He’s a good footballer, he’s probably the fittest he’s ever been because of the regime we have had him on – and the work he’s been putting in. He obviously gives us that bite in the tackle and to win headers.
“It’s important to dominate the middle of the pitch physically. I think he’s good enough to play centre-half, right back or centre midfield. I’ll use him where I see fit.”
Johnson has confirmed that Ukrainian striker Mykola Kukharevych hasn’t recovered from injury in time for the Christmas Eve clash with Livingston at Easter Road. There are also “a few sniffs and bits of cold” in the camp, but he has a squad of 21 players available after calling up two youngsters from the development squad for training on Friday. Jake Doyle-Hayes, Lewis Miller and Martin Boyle are also out.