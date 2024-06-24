Hibs boss makes signing No. 1 as he lands former England prospect

Bursik is Gray’s first signing.

Season-long loan deal with Belgian champions brings Bursik to Edinburgh

Former England Under-21 goalkeeper Josef Bursik has become David Gray’s first signing as Hibs manager – after the rookie gaffer was impressed by the “technical ability, pedigree and positive character references” of the 6’ 3” stopper. The Club Brugge keeper has signed on a season-long deal, it was confirmed today.

Gray, taking his first crack at management after serving four stints as interim head coach, is determined to strengthen the Hibs defence as a priority. The Edinburgh club are also interested in free agent central defender Warren O’Hora, plus one more centre-half, as a matter of urgency.

Gray hailed the arrival of Bursik, who has Czech ancestry but has represented England all through the youth ranks, after a deal was struck with the Belgian Pro League winners, saying: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Josef to the football club. He’s someone we’ve been monitoring for a long time due to his technical ability, pedigree, and the positive character references we’ve received. My coaching staff and I are looking forward to working with him.”

Sporting Director Malky Mackay added: “I’m really pleased Josef has decided that Hibs are the club to showcase his talents. He is a top goalkeeper and a fine young man, and we look forward to seeing him at Easter Road. I’d like to thank Club Brugge for the smooth transition of Josef’s loan deal and wish them the very best in the coming season.”

At 23, Bursik is seen as a No. 1 in waiting – and will be expected to challenge Jojo Wollacott for the starting position between the sticks following the retirement of former Scotland great David Marshall. Wollacott filled in for Marshall when the veteran picked up a niggling injury towards the end of last season – but has not cemented his place in the starting XI.

Former Stoke goalkeeper Bursik, who played over 50 times for the Potters in the Championship, was former England midfielder Scott Parker’s first signing for Brugge in January of 2023. Parker’s dismissal from the job in March of last year didn’t help his chances of breaking through – and a serious knee injury sustained last summer set Bursik back further.