Hibs transfer target revealed as Gray focuses on fixing defence

Hibs are considering Irish free agent defender Warren O’Hora as one of the potential answers to the biggest challenge facing rookie gaffer David Gray ahead of his first season in management. And there will be at least one more central defender arriving to bolster the back four.

O’Hora was one of five players released by MK Dons following their defeat in the League Two play-offs last month, with the 25-year-old playing in both legs of the 8-1 aggregate loss to Crawley Town. The former Ireland Under-19 international has been exploring his options since.

Hibs are definitely interested in the centre-half, who came through the ranks at Bohemians before joining Brighton and then moving on to Milton Keynes. And Gray is eager to add another central defender, with Rocky Bushiri and Riley Harbottle the only two senior players available to him in the crucial position.

Gray is also still looking for a goalkeeper to compete for the No. 1 slot with Jojo Wollacott, who failed to nail down the position despite stepping in for the injured David Marshall towards the end of last season. The new gaffer, backed by new sporting director Malky Mackay, has made tightening up the goals against statistic a priority for his first crack at management.