Hibs transfer latest as central defenders top priority list

Hibs boss Gray only has Rocky Bushiri and Riley Harbottle to choose from at centre-half.

Dundee-bound Robertson NOT a target for Gray and Mackay

Hibs are pursuing two experienced central defenders to bolster their back line ahead of David Gray’s first season as manager. But they were NOT in the race for veteran Clark Robertson, who signed for Dundee today.

Despite reports linking the Easter Road club with 30-year-old former Aberdeen centre-half Robertson, who had been playing at Israeli side MS Ashod, it is understood that neither new gaffer Gray nor sporting director Malky Mackay were keen to pursue a deal. They are still chasing a number of targets for a problem position.

Rocky Bushiri and sidelined fringe player Riley Harbottle are the only two senior central defenders on the books of an oversized squad in need of both radical reduction AND quality reinforcements. Hibs have been pursuing Bournemouth prospect Owen Bevan, who was due to move on loan in January, only for injury to scupper the deal.

Gray welcomed the first team back to East Mains for the first day of pre-season training this morning, with the exception of the four players who played in World Cup qualifiers during the summer break. Martin Boyle, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Jojo Wollacott and Bushiri have all been given an extra week off.

Hibs are still interested in former England Under-21 keeper Josef Bursik as a potential No. 1. The 23-year-old Club Brugge keeper is available and looking for a move back to the UK after failing to make the first team in Belgium.

