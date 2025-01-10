Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Continued improvement key to winning best deal

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Gray hopes Hibs players entering the final months of their contracts will use their impending free agent status as inspiration to keep raising performance levels. And the Easter Road gaffer says he’ll only be worried if he sees signs of players becoming distracted by uncertainty over their future.

Rocky Bushiri, one of several first-teamers entering the last six months of his current deal, has spoken openly about his desire to extend his stay in Edinburgh. Gray said he understood the defender’s position but pointed out: “Rocky is one of several that are out of contract. And there's no better way to try and earn a new contract, whether that be here or elsewhere, whatever it is, the highest level you can get, than by putting in good performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rocky has been a great example of that. We're definitely benefiting from the level of performance he's put in. And he's also adding competition for places.

“If players are out of contract and speaking to anybody else, we just have to make sure it doesn't affect what they're doing day-to-day here. And if it starts to affect performances here or there's a distraction or whatever, it might be something we need to address.

“But it's in everyone's best interest to try and play at the best level they possibly can. And then what's for you won't go by you. That's the way I always see it.

“And if that's here, great. If it's somewhere else, then at least it gives them the best possible opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs will be without Elie Youan for tomorrow’s home game against Motherwell, the Frenchman’s failure to recover from soft tissue damage to his big toe seeing him join club captain Joe Newell, Mykola Kuharevich, Kieron Bowie and Marvin Ekpiteta on the casualty list. Bowie could be back as soon as next weekend’s Scottish Cup tie at home to Clydebank – a major boost for the £600,000 signing following hamstring surgery in September.

Gray’s men can close the gap on the visitors to two points with a win tomorrow. And they’ll be relying on a former Motherwell academy kid for a lot of their chance creation, with Nicky Cadden’s prize-winning form – he’s just been named Scottish Premiership Player of the Month for December – proving key to his team’s turnaround in form.

“The award is fully deserved,” said Gray, the former skipper adding: “I think his numbers back that up.

“And he's still got a ceiling. He can go higher, in time. Of course he'll always back himself to do that.”