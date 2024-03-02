Ron Gordon (left) and Hibs director of football Brian McDermott at Tuesday night's AGM.

Hibs hope joining billionaire Bournemouth owner Bill Foley’s football network will ultimately put them in a position to challenge the Old Firm. And Ian Gordon says the journey starts by putting a lock on third place every season.

Gordon, who has taken on an increasingly important leadership role at Hibs following the death of his father, former chairman Ron Gordon, just over a year ago, believes gaining access to the Black Knight Football Group stable – which includes a majority stake in Bournemouth, a holding in French club FC Lorient and ownership of a licence to launch a new A-League franchise in Auckland – will have immediate and lasting benefits.

Asked about the ambition set by the new partnership, which will see Foley appoint two representatives to the Hibs board, Gordon said: “I think firstly it is to solidify third place and then we want to be a regular in European football, that is the ultimate goal. We need to be making the group stages on a year-on-year basis and then to bring more cups to the club - and then eventually hopefully bridge the gap on the Old Firm.”

American sports magnate Foley, who also owns the Stanley Cup-winning Las Vegas ice hockey franchise, has spoken about providing “help” for Hibs in the transfer market. And, although much of the £6 million buy-in will be spent on infrastructure projects at the stadium and the training ground, there will be an immediate effect on the transfer budget.

Gordon, whose family retain a controlling interest of just over 60 per cent in Hibs, said he recognised a lot of familiar traits in the new business partner, explaining: “I think in a way Bill shared a lot of the same characteristics and vision that my dad had. He has such a great background in sports so for us it was easy to connect and align in the direction we wanted to go in. I think we were aligned on many fronts and the ambition we had for the club.

