Rising Hibs star Rudi Molotnikov has been tipped to become an even better player as a result of dropping out of David Gray’s starting XI. And gaffer Gray believes Molotnikov’s new long-term contract demonstrates the Easter Road club’s commitment to bringing players through the ranks.

Molotnikov, who has just signed a deal tying him to Hibs until 2029, was one of the first names on Gray’s team sheet as the new head coach backed the attacking midfielder – often played wide left – early in his time as boss. A combination of a minor injury and the emergence of other options, with senior pros returning from their own fitness concerns, has combined to limit the 18-year-old’s game time.

Having seen Molotnikov star – and score – as a left wingback in last weekend’s 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Clydebank at Easter Road, his first start since mid-October, Gray is looking for the teenager to kick on. The first-year manager is confident that the kid has what it takes to make the grade.

“He did pick up a bit of an injury which probably set him back a little bit and he's then found himself in a position where there's a lot of strength and depth within the squad,” said Gray, the former captain explaining: “Nicky Cadden wasn't available when he was playing, Junior Hoilett wasn't available, Elie Youan at times …

“So he's got a lot of quality round about him. But he's also got a lot of people he can learn from. I think that's something he's really benefiting from now.

“And a little stint out of the team has given him an opportunity to work on things. That's what he needs to do; he needs to keep progressing, keep working hard.

“The contract he got was earned on where he is right now. But he needs to keep pushing; he needs to get into the starting eleven as often as he can.

“Because I believe he's got the attributes to do it. But that certainly isn't given to anybody; he needs to earn that because of the strength and depth we've got. It's a good opportunity for him and he's got the right attitude to keep progressing.

Debut against Aston Villa

“He’s earned the contract, I think, because of how well he's done at the start of the season. He’s a player that I've always believed in.

“I was actually interim manager and gave him his debut at Aston Villa a while ago now, last season. So I've always seen that in him.

“I've always thought that physically he's capable. You see the quality he's got. And then when he took his opportunity at the start of the season, we got him involved with the first team.

“Rightly so, he kept his place at the start of the season because of how well he'd done, especially in the League Cup group stage games. Then that continued in the start of the season.”

Insisting he can’t take credit for the player’s development, Gray said Molotnikov’s progress had been testament to the hard work done by academy staff all through the age groups, pointing out: “He's been at the club for a long, long time. He's came through the academy.

“That's what we want we want - to bring our young players through and give them opportunities. He fully deserves it.

“And it's not just to do with me. Obviously, I can give him the opportunity. But it's up to the player to take the opportunity. It's up to the player to show the right attitude and do the right things every day in training.

“I think he's evolving well at the moment. He needs to keep working on areas of his game, he knows that. We talk a lot about that.

“Even just his confidence and belief in himself to keep progressing. If he can do that, we know we've got a real talent on our hands - and hopefully we can get the best out of him.”