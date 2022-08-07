Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cochrane was targeted by some home fans as he prepared to take a throw-in, with pictures showing a number of objects, including a portion of chips, raining down on him. Hearts manager Robbie Neilson said a lighter had also been aimed at the 22-year-old.

Hibs have released a statement, promising to take strong action against any supporters found to have thrown objects at Hearts players, used pyrotechnic devices or invaded the pitch after Martin Boyle's late equaliser.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the 1-1 draw at Easter Road, Kensell said: “We can't condone it. But obviously sometimes the passion of what happens and the situation and how it unfolds dictates some of that.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There are things we need to look at. We'd ask our fans to always act appropriately and there are a few incidents we will look at.

“But ultimately passion is what football is all about. So we have to address it, and internally we will. It's got to be a safe environment here at Easter Road and I believe it is.”

Former Rangers and Scotland striker Kris Boyd has called on the SPFL and Hibs to do more to protect the players.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the pundit said: “It's not the first time it has happened here. Scott Sinclair, James Tavernier, Borna Barasic, now Cochrane. We don't want to see it.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell has vowed to investigate the throwing of missiles

“Getting verbally abused at football matches is one thing. Getting objects thrown at you is another.

“There needs to be more done by the SPFL. Hibs, as a club, need to do more. You wouldn't throw stuff at people when walking down the street, so I don't get when you go into an environment like a football stadium you think it is OK, one to verbally abuse people but also to throw objects at them.

“I just do not understand what goes through people's minds. It's not everyone, but [the minority] spoiled it for the rest.”