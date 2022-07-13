Kensell has confirmed that Doig’s departure will signal investment in the club’s senior squad ahead of the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership campaign.

He said: “I’d like to begin by thanking Josh for his time at Hibernian FC; he’s a great young man with a big future ahead of him.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There’s been a lot of interest and speculation around him for a prolonged period of time, but we’ve always been in a strong, controlled position after he extended his contract with us in November.

“We had good but drawn-out conversations with Verona, and this led to the perfect outcome for us and Josh.

“We have received a really significant fee for this football club, money that will be re-invested into the first-team squad.

“This is a great example of what we want Hibs to be; a club that gives young, talented players a platform to shine before they generate substantial fees to re-invest into the club and the playing squad. This is how we will grow as a football club.”

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell

Manager Lee Johnson added: “This deal highlights the great work done in our Academy and shows the pathway for our young players.