Dejected Hibs manager David Gray after Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Celtic (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Midfielder will be rookie manager’s NINTH signing of hectic first window

Hibs are closing in on a deal to sign midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu on a season-long loan, as David Gray’s summer of recruitment continues. The South Korean, who spent the second half of last season on loan with St Mirren, will become Gray’s ninth signing since the rookie manager took over on a permanent basis during the close season.

Kwon signed a FIVE-YEAR deal with Celtic when he joined the Hoops from Busan IPark last summer. Dubbed the ‘Korean Rhodri’ in his homeland, he failed to break into Brendan Rodgers’ first team.

He was loaned to St Mirren in January – and impressed for the Buddies until a hamstring injury sidelined him for the closing weeks. The 23-year-old is expected to complete his move over the next 24 hours, although he won’t be eligible to face his parent club in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Gray has been actively pursuing a midfielder to beef up the centre of the park, with Dundee’s Luke McCowan also on his list of targets. The new manager expects a busy end to the transfer window, having landed Junior Hoilett, Kieron Bowie, Nicky Cadden and Mykola Kuharevich in a brief blitz last week. That quartet of signings joined his first priorities in the door – goalkeepers Josef Bursik and Jordan Smith, as well as central defenders Marvin Ekpiteta and Warren O’Hora.