Hibs come from behind twice to earn 2-2 draw with Dunbar United

Oscar MacIntyre looks to start an attack from left-back at New Countess Park

Ethan Laidlaw cancelled out Fraser McLaren’s 40th minute opener early in the second half and after Jonny Edmond had restored the East of Scotland side’s lead on the hou mark, Connor Young stepped up and beat Daniel Laing from around 25 yards with 20 minutes remaining.

Eddie May and Gareth Evans had watched their side record a 5-3 victory over Lowland League side Civil Service Strollers last Friday night, Josh O’Connor netting a hat-trick with Murray Aiken and Robbie Hamilton also on the scoresheet.

The well-maintained pitch at New Countess Park held up well despite the heavy rain that has lashed parts of Scotland over the last 48 hours although the weather did make things tricky underfoot for both teams.

Sanmi Oluwaseun had the first effort of note for the wee Hibees in the fourth minute as they looked to get an early goal but the greasy surface contributed to moves breaking down in the final third.

Dunbar had the ball in the net after 21 minutes but the linesman’s flag ruled it out for offside. The hosts took confidence from the chalked-off goal and threatened through Fraser Neave.

Hibs had shouts for a penalty on the half-hour mark waved away before Ethan Laidlaw went close to opening the scoring after a surging run down the left flank.

Ten minutes before half-time, Jayden Fairley’s cross was met by Josh O’Connor but the striker’s first-time effort from close range sailed over the bar. O’Connor then went close again before McLaren’s effort took a wicked deflection to hand the home side the lead just before half-time.

The visitors started the second period strongly, Young testing Laing with a free kick that the Dunbar ‘keeper had to gather at the second attempt before O’Connor fired just wide

The Seasiders were keen to increase their lead and nearly did so on 53 minutes, with the crossbar coming to Hibs’ rescue and Neave sending the rebound over the top.

After the scare, Hibs countered quickly. Fairley’s long ball over the top was brought down by Laidlaw, who rounded the ‘keeper and slotted in the equaliser.

Young and Sanmi then both went close before Edmond slid Geoff Jones’ side back in front from close range on the hour mark.

Laidlaw then sent a header just wide as Hibs pressed for another equaliser and the trialist ‘keeper had to be alert to prevent the hosts from increasing their lead.

Robbie Hamilton was next to try his luck but Laing was equal to the midfielder’s effort. He had no chance, however, with Young’s free kick 20 minutes from time as Hibs drew level for a second time.

Innes Lawson and Rudi Molotnikov entered the fray in place of Laidlaw and Sanmi as Hibs pushed for an equaliser, but it was Dunbar who came closest to a winner, the trialist ‘keeper doing well to deny Edmond and Neave.

Hibs were not as slick as they had been on Friday night but it would have been a useful 90 minutes against a stuffy Dunbar outfit that stuck to their gameplan.