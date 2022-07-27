Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His appointment follows a successful pre-season trial period with the club, Garden doing enough to convince manager Lee Johnson and his backroom team to land the role on a full-time basis.

The club have been looking for a new goalkeeping coach since parting company with Jon Busch in May, just three months after he was brought in by Shaun Maloney. Previous incumbent Craig Samson, brought in by Maloney’s predecessor Jack Ross, left by mutual consent and eventually joined Aberdeen.

Garden, 50, has now taken over as both first team goalkeeping coach and head of academy goalkeeping.

An established figure within Scottish football, he played in goal for Dundee North End, Dundee United, Brechin City, Forfar Athletic and Notts County before finishing his career at Ross County in 2006.

Since hanging up his boots, he has enjoyed spells coaching at Montrose, Airdrieonians, Dundee United, Queens Park and most recently Livingston. He also spent two seasons as manager of Montrose between 2012 and 2014.

Johnson said: “Stuart comes with a top reputation in the Scottish game, not just as a coach but as a human being.

“We have a really interesting dynamic within the goalkeeping department with David Marshall, Kevin Dąbrowski and Murray Johnson all at very different stages of their careers, as well as the younger goalkeepers within the academy.