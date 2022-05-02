Hibs part company with goalkeeping coach Jon Busch as interim appointment made

The former Chicago Fire ‘keeper arrived in February as Shaun Maloney completed his backroom staff at Easter Road, joining Gary Caldwell, Valerio Zuddas, and Brian Doogan, who had arrived with the former Belgium No.2 in December.

Previous incumbent Craig Samson, brought in by Maloney’s predecessor Jack Ross, left by mutual consent and eventually joined Aberdeen.

Busch and Maloney were team-mates at the Fire in 2015 and the 45-year-old was brought in to ‘play a key role in the development of goalkeepers’ in the Hibs first team and the club’s Academy.

Following Maloney’s sacking on April 19, it was announced by Hibs that Busch would form one-third of the temporary coaching staff along with interim boss David Gray and Eddie May.

He continued working with the first-team goalkeepers and led the pre-match warm-up in Paisley ahead of the 1-0 victory in the first match of Gray’s second spell in charge, but was absent from preparations at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Saturday ahead of Hibs’ 1-0 defeat by Livingston.

Senior goalkeeper David Mitchell took the pre-match warm-up and the Evening News understands that the third-choice shot-stopper will continue with coaching duties until the end of the season, with just three Scottish Premiership matches remaining.

Mitchell is under contract as a player with the Easter Road side until the summer of 2023 and it is expected that whoever is appointed new manager of the Capital club will bring in their own backroom staff including a goalkeeping coach.

Jon Busch has left Hibs with immediate effect