The Evening News told last week that the former Dundee and St Mirren man had triggered a clause in his contract based on appearances made during the 2021/22 season, and the Easter Road side has confirmed that news.

An injury kept him sidelined for a large chunk of the domestic campaign and he ended up missing ten weeks of action before returning for the end of the season.

He said earlier this year: “It’s frustrating because you want to help, and you hate it when results go the other way – and I hate watching."

Despite that setback McGinn is closing in on 100 appearances in green and white, and also made his Scotland debut in September last year, playing alongside brother John and former Queen’s Park team-mate Andy Robertson for the first time since January 2013.

Hibs are expected to confirm which players are being retained in the coming days but two players who won’t be on the list are out-of-contract pair Scott Allan and Drey Wright.

Allan, in his third spell at the club, made 23 appearances this season but his last involvement came as a second-half substitute in the 2-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final victory over Motherwell on March 13. Despite his limited gametime – only six of his appearances came as a starter – the 30-year-old still managed five assists and one goal.

Wright, meanwhile, came close to a January exit after falling out of favour under Jack Ross but featured more prominently during Shaun Maloney’s tenure until injury curtailed his campaign in April.