Hibs confirm expanded capacity for crucial Euro tie

Hibs have been granted extra tickets for the Rijeka clash. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Following positive talks with the City of Edinburgh Council, an extra 900 tickets have been granted for the Conference League play-off tie.

It takes the capacity of Easter Road to 5,600.

Tickets will be awarded to fans who missed out on briefs from the original opt-in ballot.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs said: "Following productive talks with the City of Edinburgh Council, we can confirm an expanded capacity of 5,600 for Thursday's Europa Conference League third-qualifying round match with HNK Rijeka.

“Whilst we operate under a reduced capacity we will continue to offer tickets for our home games via ballot throughout the 2021-22 season and will update fans on future ballots for forthcoming home fixtures in due course.”

Fans who miss out on a ticket or are unable to attend the game will be shown live on HibsTV at a cost of £12.99.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.