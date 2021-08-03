Hibs confirm expanded capacity for crucial Euro tie

Hibs have revealed they have managed to secure permission for an increased capacity for Thursday’s European clash with Rijeka.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 2:15 pm
Updated Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 4:50 pm
Hibs have been granted extra tickets for the Rijeka clash. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Following positive talks with the City of Edinburgh Council, an extra 900 tickets have been granted for the Conference League play-off tie.

It takes the capacity of Easter Road to 5,600.

Tickets will be awarded to fans who missed out on briefs from the original opt-in ballot.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Hibs said: "Following productive talks with the City of Edinburgh Council, we can confirm an expanded capacity of 5,600 for Thursday's Europa Conference League third-qualifying round match with HNK Rijeka.

“Whilst we operate under a reduced capacity we will continue to offer tickets for our home games via ballot throughout the 2021-22 season and will update fans on future ballots for forthcoming home fixtures in due course.”

Fans who miss out on a ticket or are unable to attend the game will be shown live on HibsTV at a cost of £12.99.

Read More

Read More
The impact of 1800 Hibs fans on team at Fir Park laid bare

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.