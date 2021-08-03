Hibs confirm expanded capacity for crucial Euro tie
Hibs have revealed they have managed to secure permission for an increased capacity for Thursday’s European clash with Rijeka.
Following positive talks with the City of Edinburgh Council, an extra 900 tickets have been granted for the Conference League play-off tie.
It takes the capacity of Easter Road to 5,600.
Tickets will be awarded to fans who missed out on briefs from the original opt-in ballot.
Hibs said: "Following productive talks with the City of Edinburgh Council, we can confirm an expanded capacity of 5,600 for Thursday's Europa Conference League third-qualifying round match with HNK Rijeka.
“Whilst we operate under a reduced capacity we will continue to offer tickets for our home games via ballot throughout the 2021-22 season and will update fans on future ballots for forthcoming home fixtures in due course.”
Fans who miss out on a ticket or are unable to attend the game will be shown live on HibsTV at a cost of £12.99.