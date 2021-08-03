The impact of 1800 Hibs fans on team at Fir Park laid bare

Hibs fans celebrate at full time against Motherwell.

The Hibees battled back from 2-1 down in their cinch Premiership opener and, shooting towards the stand housing their supporters in the second half, scored via Christian Doidge and Martin Boyle to win the game 3-2.

It was the first time since March 7, 2020, that Hibs fans had away supporters in a stadium, when they lost 3-1 to Aberdeen at Pittodrie, and Ross was fulsome in his praise of the vocal backing his men received.

“I think everybody that was at Fir Park would have enjoyed the game,” said the Hibs manager, “It was a beautiful day, a beautiful pitch and a terrific atmosphere.

“We spoke regularly last season about how much no fans was a factor in games. I think you can see the difference today.

“It was aggressive, physical and played at a high intensity but nothing untoward. It was just a really good game.

“Hopefully that bodes well for what lies ahead. Obviously our supporters have gone away happy but I think everyone who was in the stadium would have enjoyed their afternoon’s entertainment.

“We spoke last season about how decision making could be influenced by fans – sometimes not in a good way because sometimes you breaks ranks easier then you should but other times how much it helps players and gives them extra energy.

“Undoubtedly it helps you run that little bit further and that bit harder. Especially when we were shooting towards our own fans in the second half, it helped us without a shadow of a doubt.

“They played a massive part in that game.

“All round, it was a really good day for us because we won the game and got the opportunity to share that joy with them at the end of the game.

“It’s just good to take back to playing football in front of supporters."

Hibs will now prepare to play in front of at least 4700 of their own fans at Easter Road on Thursday evening when they welcome Rijeka to the capital for the first leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying tie.

