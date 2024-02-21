The full-back has made a move to North Lanarkshire.

Hibs right-back Kanayo Megwa has returned to Airdrie on loan until the end of the season.

A promising youngster with senior experience in the Hibs ranks, he spent the first half of the campaign at the Championship club before returning to Easter Road in January.

He has made four Premiership appearances this season and impressed boss Nick Montgomery while out on a winter training camp. Lewis Miller and Rory Whittaker are also competing for the right-back berth in the squad.

A decision has now been taken for him to return to the Diamonds until the end of the season. Rhys McCabe's side have been credited for their style of football in the Championship and Megwa was a fan favourite during time in North Lanarkshire.

Overall, Megwa has played 22 senior matches this term. Airdrie's statement read: "Dynamic full-back Kanayo became a firm favourite with the Airdrie faithful in the first half of the campaign, picking up two fan-voted Player of the Month awards as well as numerous Man of the Match awards after a series of all-action displays in the Diamonds defence.

"His seamless transition to competitive senior football didn’t go unnoticed by parent club Hibernian, who exercised their option to recall the player at the start of the January transfer window.

"Kanayo joined the Hibs squad on their winter training camp in Dubai, impressing new manager Nick Montgomery and earning a handful of appearances in the first-team when the Premiership campaign restarted.

"Now with the loan transfer window nearing its end, Hibernian have agreed to return Kanayo to the Excelsior to continue his development, and we’re pleased to welcome him back to add to his 14 appearances in a Diamond shirt.