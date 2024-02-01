Hibs confirm second Deadline Day signing as Bournemouth centre back arrives on loan
The Welsh youth international follows Sunderland's Nectar Triantis through the door at Easter Road with the January transfer window set to close in a few hours.
Hibs have confirmed the loan signing of defender Owen Bevan from Premier League side Bournemouth for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.
He becomes the second new arrival at Easter Road on Deadline Day with Sunderland's Nectar Triantis having also joined on loan earlier in the evening. Bevan, a Welsh youth international, spent the first half of the campaign at EFL side Cheltenham Town but his stint with the League One club was hampered by injury.
The 20-year old has gained some Premier League experience at his parent club, making two appearances for the Cherries first team since signing a senior contract in 2022. He has also had loan spells with Truro City and Yeovil Town.
On the defender’s arrival, Hibernian FC Head Coach Nick Montgomery commented: “Our relationship with Bournemouth allowed us to look closely at their young players, and Owen was one that stood out instantly.
“Having watched him during his loan spell at Cheltenham Town earlier this season, I was really keen to try and bring him in for the second half of this season. After a muscle injury saw him return to Bournemouth, discussions between the two clubs were on-going and we were able to get the deal done.
“Owen is a young centre-back with great attributes and a fantastic attitude. He can play either side as a centre-back and at right-back, which provides us with great depth and competition for places. We look forward to working with him.”
The transfer window is due to shut at 11pm tonight which will be the cut off for clubs across Scotland to get any final deals over the line. Bringing in reinforcements at centre back was Hibs main priority on Deadline Day and they have now secured that but have stopped short of fully confirming whether or not they are done for the day.