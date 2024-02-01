It's only a few hours to go in the January transfer window. However, there is still plenty of drama that could take place as the deadline hour draws closer.

Celtic have so far remained fairly quiet in their permanent signings but still have their eye on plenty of potential talent as they look to branch further away from Rangers in the league. Meanwhile, the Ibrox team have pinpointed several interests but it could still be some time before pen is put to paper.

Hibs have recently added Nathan Moriah-Welsh to their roster and Nick Montgomery will hope his, plus Emiliano Marcondes and Myziane Maolida's addition to the squad can aid in their quest to secure a top six finish.

As we enter the final hours of the January transfer window, here are some of the transfers that could still take place...

Owen Bevan to Hibs The centre-back currently plays for Bournemouth and the Welsh U21 international side and is closing in on a transfer with Hibs as Montgomery looks to bolster his defence.

Oscar Cortes to Rangers It's no secret that the Colombian footballer has been heavily linked with a move and is reportedly set to move permanently in the summer.