The former Hearts and Rangers star Danny Wilson has recently signed with Scottish Championship side Queen's Park following a stint in America with the Colorado Rapids.

Queen's Park boss, Callum Davidson, had been on the look-out for a new defender and his search has come to a positive result with the five-times capped Scotland player joining up.

Wilson, 32, began his career at Ibrox before heading down south to team up with Liverpool. He made just two Premier League appearances, however, before being sent out on loan to Blackpool, Bristol City and Hearts. The centre-back then signed with the Jambos on a permanent basis in 2013 and made over 60 Premiership appearances for the club and becoming their club captain at the age of just 21.

After being sidelined with an injury in the 2014/15 season, Wilson departed Tynecastle as a free agent and would go back through to Glasgow to team up once more with Ibrox. In 2018, Wilson signed a three-year deal with the MLS side Colorado Rapids but was waived from the side in January.

His first of five Scotland appearances came in a 3-0 friendly win over the Faroe Islands in November 2010 and would represent his nation four times in 2011.

Speaking on his recent move back to the Scottish shores, Wilson said: "I am delighted to be here and delighted to be part of a club which is progressive. It has been a while since I played in Scotland and I am looking forward to playing here again.”

Queen's Park's head coach Davidson added: “Danny has all the experience we have been looking for and he also has a great pedigree in the game. Getting him to sign for his is a bit of a coup as not only is he an excellent player but he will help this club greatly in terms of bringing on our young defenders.