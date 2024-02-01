Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steven Naismith and Nick Montgomery have under 12 hours to go until the January transfer window ends. It may not be as big a deal for the side currently sitting in third position, but for Monty's Hibs, the Easter Road outfit will be hopeful of securing any last minute deals in order to help their push to compete in the top half of the league when the split comes.

Dundee's 1-1 draw against Aberdeen not only resulted in Barry Robson being shown the door, but also meant the Leith-based outfit now sit seventh in the league. Hibs will soon take on St Mirren as they bid to climb back up the leader-board and will hope the latest arrivals of Emiliano Marcondes, Myziane Maolida and more latterly Nathan Moriah-Welsh can bring about the necessary changes.

With just a few hours left of the transfer window to go, here is the latest news from around the SPFL...

Spain 'interested' in Dons star

Spanish second tier leaders Leganes have expressed an interest in Aberdeen forward Duk, but they are one of a number of clubs keen on the 23-year-old, who was not included in the squad for Tuesday's draw with Dundee (Sky Sports).

Luis 'Duk' Lopes in action for Aberdeen

Luis Lopes was absent from the Dons' 1-1 draw with Dundee, resulting in Barry Robson's sacking, which has led to speculation he could leave Pittodrie. Among those keen are the La Liga 2 leaders and are reportedly 'interested' in the Cape Verde international.

Duk hasn't started a game since the 3-0 at home defeat to St Mirren with his only appearances since then coming as a substitute in the Scottish Cup win over Clyde and Premiership defeat to Hearts.

Celtic set for £2million transfer

Celtic are poised to sell 24-year-old Scotland midfielder David Turnbull to Cardiff City in a deal worth £2m, while Paris St-Germain 31-year-old Layvin Kurzawa has emerged as a left-back option for the Scottish champions after efforts to sign Hugo Bueno from Wolverhampton Wanderers were knocked back (Daily Mail).

This would not be the first time the Welsh side had eyed up Turnbull after they attempted to sign the midfielder in 2020 before his move to Scotland. The ex-Motherwell star has scored seven goals in his 16 Premiership appearances so far this season and if the deal were to go through, Turnbull would be on course to join ex-Celtic colleague Nat Phillips at the Championship side.

Rangers target in place for summer

Rangers' deal to sign Jefte collapsed after the Glasgow club were unable to agree compensation with APOEL Nicosia, who had an option to buy in June, to cancel his loan from Fluminese, but the Scots have a verbal pact in place to reactivate the option to sign the 20-year-old left-back during the summer transfer window (Fabrizio Romano on X).

Taking to his social media account, Romano confirmed: "Jefté-Rangers deal has collapsed as Apoel are not willing to break loan for the second half of the season…but I’m told Rangers have verbal pact in place to reactivate the option to sign Jefté in the summer transfer window. Deal could really happen in June."