After a month of clandestine meetings, battles across the continent and constant speculation, the January transfer window is near to its' end with Hibs, Hearts, Celtic and Rangers all desperate to secure last minute deals.

Both Glasgow clubs have been hopeful of bringing in fresh striking options to their sides with Celtic's key options away on international duty and Rangers goal-scoring stars suffering from injuries. Meanwhile, the Jambos brought in a new right-back option who impressed immediately, scoring in the club's 3-2 win over Dundee.

Hibs have also benefitted from their latest signings with Myziane Maolida making a huge impact at Rugby Park. As Nick Montgomery's side now sit in seventh place in the league, Easter Road fans will hope Maolida, Emiliano Marcondes and new midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh can have an immediate impression within the squad as they chase that top six finish.

With the deadline fast approaching in this winter transfer season, here is the latest news from Hibs and Hearts' Premiership rivals...

EFL star makes Celtic wish clear

Adam Idah made it clear to Norwich City manager David Wagner he wants to move to Celtic ahead of other English Championship and European options, including Hellas Verona, and the 22-year-old Republic of Ireland striker is close to a loan deal with an option to buy after the Scottish champions decided against pursuing Bologna's Sydney Van Hooijdonk (Daily Record)

Transfer target Adam Idah arrives in Glasgow ahead of deadline day

The Hoops have been looking to reinforce their frontline for the final title push. Rodgers has been keen to bring in another forward to add competition to Kyogo Furuhashi, with Japan’s Daizen Maeda and South Korea’s Oh away on international duty with South Korea. Idah has seven goals for the Championship side but in terms of shooting accuracy, he is among the top strikers.

Rodgers will hope the deal can be pushed through before the January transfer deadline is up after they ending the search into Van Hooijdonk.

Rangers star attracts Serie A interest

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers, the 29-year-old who has hit a purple scoring patch after a difficult start following his switch from Cremonese, is attracting late interest over a potential Serie A return from Hellas Verona, who missed out on Celtic-bound Adam Idah from Norwich City, and Torino (Daily Record).

The Nigeria international appeared destined for Ibrox disrepute after suffering under Michael Beale's stewardship but has three goals in his last three games and 12 on the season. Any deal to allow the 29-year-old to leave would be factored against the lack of attacking options at Rangers with Abdallah Sima, Danilo and Kemar Roofe on the sidelines due to injury

Ibrox enter Premier League battle for starlet

Rangers want to seal Callan McKenna transfer at Ibrox although a transfer looks unlikely (Scottish Sun via Ibrox News). Rangers are one of many interested parties in the Queen's Park Rangers star but McKenna is reportedly set to look at the Premier League offers he has received, Manchester United being one of them.

