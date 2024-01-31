Aberdeen announced they had parted ways with Barry Robson less than 24 hours after the 45-year-old claimed there was "no reason to panic." The Dons currently sit eighth in the Scottish Premiership and most recently surrendered a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 against Dundee at home.

Fans had been vocalising their discontent for several weeks with the recent draw at Pittodrie being met with cries of boos around the ground. Banners depicting fans' unhappiness was also evident during the club's 2-0 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Speaking about the decision, the Aberdeen chair Dave Cormack said: "There is a talented squad of players at the club which makes our current league position unacceptable. With 17 games left in the league and still in the Scottish Cup, this change is necessary to help us refocus on our ambitions for the rest of the season."

As the Pittodrie side now look to find a replacement, several familiar names have come up with three ex-Easter Road bosses featuring. According to McBookies, here are the latest odds on who could take over from Robson at Aberdeen...

