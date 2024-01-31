News you can trust since 1873
Next Aberdeen manager odds: Three former Hibs bosses amongst Pittodrie contenders

Former Hibs bosses as well as current Premiership rival managers all in contention for vacancy in Aberdeen

Aberdeen announced they had parted ways with Barry Robson less than 24 hours after the 45-year-old claimed there was "no reason to panic." The Dons currently sit eighth in the Scottish Premiership and most recently surrendered a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 against Dundee at home.

Fans had been vocalising their discontent for several weeks with the recent draw at Pittodrie being met with cries of boos around the ground. Banners depicting fans' unhappiness was also evident during the club's 2-0 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Speaking about the decision, the Aberdeen chair Dave Cormack said: "There is a talented squad of players at the club which makes our current league position unacceptable. With 17 games left in the league and still in the Scottish Cup, this change is necessary to help us refocus on our ambitions for the rest of the season."

As the Pittodrie side now look to find a replacement, several familiar names have come up with three ex-Easter Road bosses featuring. According to McBookies, here are the latest odds on who could take over from Robson at Aberdeen...

Three former Hibs managers are in line to take over from Barry Robson

1. Next Aberdeen boss

Ex-Leeds United player and manager Grayson has odds of 20/1 to take over.

2. Simon Grayson

Ex-Scotland and Celtic star Charlie Mulgrew has odds of 20/1.

3. Charlie Mulgrew

Ex-Borussia Dortmund midfielder and former Livingston manage Lambert has odds of 16/1 to take over from Robson.

4. Paul Lambert

Ex-Borussia Dortmund midfielder and former Livingston manage Lambert has odds of 16/1 to take over from Robson.

