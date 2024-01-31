Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hibs and Hearts' Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen have sacked their manager Barry Robson following the club's 1-1 draw with Dundee at home. There had been unhappy cries from the Pittodrie stands in recent weeks with the travelling fans displaying a 'Barry Robson: get to f***' banner during the club's 2-0 defeat to Hearts in Edinburgh over the weekend.

Boos rang out once again at full-time in Pittodrie with the Don faithful making their feelings abundantly clear and despite a post-match interview, in which Robson said there was "no panic from me", the Aberdeen board have acted and removed the club's 24th permanent manager.

Chairman Dave Cormack said: "Although it has been a difficult call, the Board felt the change was necessary and in the best interests of Aberdeen FC. There is a talented squad of players at the Club which makes our current league position unacceptable. With 17 games left in the league and still in the Scottish Cup, this change is necessary to help us refocus our ambitions for the rest of the season."

Robson took over from Jim Goodwin one year and one day ago, initially as their caretaker manager, winning nine of his first 15 games in charge with the club finishing third in the league and securing European group stage football. The ex-Dons player also took Aberdeen to the Viaplay Cup final but ultimately Rangers came away with the trophy as the side failed to make their mark on the European Conference League, despite a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

The luck seemed to run dry for the 45-year-old as the Dons have won just six times in 21 Premiership clashes. They missed the chance to go level on points with Hibs with Dundee's equaliser putting the Dens Park side above the Hibees and into the top half of the table. Aberdeen currently sit eighth in the league on 24 points and 18 points away from Hearts in third place.