Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hibs striker Christian Doidge has this evening left Easter Road and rejoined former club Forest Green Rovers on a permanent transfer.

The terms of the 31-year old's departure have not been disclosed but it brings to an end a four and half season spell in Edinburgh for the Welshman. He made almost 150 appearances for the Hibees during that time and scored 43 goals for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Premiership rivals Kilmarnock where he netted three goals in 32 appearances and this season he has scored four goals in 22 games. Speaking to the club's official website, head coach Nick Montgomery said: "I would like to thank Chris for his efforts this season and his time at the Club. It has been a difficult season for him with a few injuries and lack of game time, but he has always been a model professional.

"The opportunity for Chris to take a long-term contract back at a club he knows incredibly well was one we all agreed would be in the best interests for both parties. With Adam Le Fondre and Martin Boyle coming back into the squad, alongside the arrivals of Emiliano Marcondes and Myziane Maolida, we have options and good squad depth up-front going into the second half of the season.”