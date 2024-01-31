Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hibs star Rocky Bushiri has recently opened up about his time at the Africa Cup of Nations where he is representing DR Congo. The 24-year-old was born in Belgium but was born of Congolese descent with his grandfather a former ambassador to Belgium and chose to represent the African country in March 2023.

DR Congo have had a tremendous tournament so far, finishing as runners up of Group F and gaining qualification to the last 16 of the tournament. A penalty shoot-out win over Egypt then granted them a place in the competition's quarter-finals where they will now take on Guinea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about his time in the Ivory Coast to Hibs, the defender said: "The camp has been amazing. We have got a good young group out here and everyone is so close – we are creating new bonds together and this has been a great experience for me. We are staying in villas out here in the Ivory Coast and everyone has lived together for nearly a month now."

Rocky Bushiri is yet to feature on the pitch for DR Congo

DR Congo drew all three of their group stage matches before ending their last 16 fixture a 1-1. Goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi then scored the 18th penalty of a nerve-wracking penalty shoot-out and Bushiri's country are now in the final eight.

“We have had to do things the hard way sometimes", Bushiri continued. "But we have stood up as a group and fought for our country. The emotions during the games are crazy. We have come from behind in a lot of games so far, in total we have drawn four games and we are in the quarter-finals."

“We have been underdogs in nearly every game, but that has not phased us. There have been some difficult tasks in there, but we have got through it and our journey is not over yet."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old is yet to feature on the pitch for his country yet, despite playing a 90 minute pre-tournament warm-up match, but has been on the bench in two of the games, including the quarter-final win over Egypt. Although his playing time has been limited, the defender has expressed that the exposure and intensity of training has helped to improve his mindset both on and off the pitch.

"The feeling is quite difficult to explain. Yesterday (DR Congo's win over Egypt) was one of the best feelings I’ve ever had in football. I have not really been playing but you are still part of it. It is about being there for the boys and being ready. I know my moment will come, and when it does I need to be there for the Nation. There is great togetherness in the group, it is so emotional and quite hard to explain at times "There are no limits for this team and in football. I have worked hard and earned the right to be here. I have gained a lot of experience out here, playing and training with a lot of top-players and I have learned a lot about dealing with emotions, and dealing with big moments."