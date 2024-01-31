Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Korea have set up an Asia Cup quarter-final against Australia following a dramatic last 16 fixture against Saudi Arabia. South Korea were on the brink of being eliminated from the tournament after falling behind to half-time substitute Abdullah Radif's goal 36 seconds into the second half.

Cho Gue-Sung then dramatically equalised in the ninth minute of injury time leading to a penalty shoot-out in which the Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan scored the decisive penalty after two Saudi players had missed. Jurgen Klinsmann's side will now take on Graham Arnold's Australia in Friday's last eight as the attempt to win the Asia Cup for the first time in 64 years.

This clash means there is a high chance several Scottish Premiership stars will come face-to-face with Hearts' Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson and Hibs' Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller featuring in the Socceroos line-up while Celtic's Oh Hyeon-gyu is flying the flag for South Korea. Oh was an unused sub for Klinsmann against Saudi Arabia but featured off the bench during South Korea's 3-3 draw with Malaysia as well as their 2-2 draw with Jordan in the group stages.

Edinburgh are once again set to be well represented in Qatar with Boyle, Rowles and Atkinson all featuring in Arnold's squad during their 4-0 win over Indonesia in the last 16. Boyle scored the second of Australia's four goals and will hope to increase his current tally of two goals this tournament.

Australia and South Korea will come head-to-head on Friday 2 February with kick-off set for 3.30pm UK time. The winner will then take on either Tajikistan or Jordan in the semi-finals. Iran, Syria, Japan and Bahrain are still battling for the final two quarter-final spots while hosts Qatar will take on Uzbekistan on Saturday in the hope of reaching the final four.