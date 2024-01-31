Hibs announce permanent transfer as star makes homeland return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hibernian FC have announced that the central midfielder Jimmy Jeggo has returned to Australia, signing with Melbourne City on a permanent transfer. Jeggo's Hibs contract was set to expire this summer but has beaten the date by teaming up with the A-League side.

The 31-year-old joined Easter Road in 2023 and would make 41 appearances for the club across all competitions, however has more recently struggled to secure significant and regular game time under Nick Montgomery. The midfielder - who recovered from Hodgkin's lymphoma in his teenage years - started his senior career with VTC Football before joining Melbourne Victory and Adelaide United.

Jimmy Jeggo is headed back to Australia

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeggo then went on to Sturm Graz in the Austrian football leagues before heading to Austria Wien in 2018. After two years, Jeggo joined the Greek side Aris and in 2020 headed to Belgium to play for Eupen. It was in 2023 that the central midfielder signed an 18-month contract with the Easter Road outfit but is now set for an Australian home-coming.

On Jeggo's departure, the Hibs head coach said: "Firstly we’d like to thank Jimmy for all his efforts during his time with us. He was a model professional and played an important role for the Club.