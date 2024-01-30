It's been a quieter January transfer window than what we may have expected. The rumours were full of moves Celtic and Rangers were sure to complete but with one day to go until the deadline is up, there are not set to be as many new faces in the Scottish Premiership as we may have imagined.

For Hibs and Hearts, very few permanent deals have been made but the fruits of their loan deals can already be seen. Steven Naismith welcomed Wolves' Dexter Lembikisa into the fold and the 20-year-old scored on debut. His goal against Dundee helped the Jambos to secure a late 3-2 win and further their position at third.

Meanwhile, Hibs' new loan star Myziane Maolida took one more game to warm-up before scoring at Rugby Park to level the playing field and ensure the Hibees went away with at least one point.

With 24 hours to go until the January window is over, here are all the moves that have taken place in the Scottish Premiership so far...

1 . All moves this January transfer window Hibs' new loan signing Myziane Maolida celebrates scoring against Kilmarnock Photo Sales

2 . Aberdeen IN: Killian Phillips (on loan) OUT: Liam Harvey, Rhys Williams (loan ended), Or Dadia (loan ended), Vicente Busijen (loan), Jayden Richardson (loan), Findlay Marshall (loan), Dylan Lobban (loan), Alfie Stewart (loan), Aaron Reid (loan), Brendan Hamilton (Loan) Photo Sales

3 . Celtic IN: Nicolas Kuhn OUT: Yosuke Ideguchi, Kwon Hyeok-kyo (loan), Adam Montgomery (loan), Mackenzie Carse (loan) Photo Sales