Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hearts are now ten points clear in third place following their 2-0 win over Aberdeen while the weekend's action also saw Hibs claim a point away at Rugby Park. After a rocky start for the visitors, Hibs were able to secure two late goals to restore order at Kilmarnock with Joe Newell and new signing Myziane Maolida both scoring. The Dons had been hot on the Hibees's heels in the league but the point secured against the Killies has given them a brief sigh of relief.

Steven Naismith's side, however, rocked to their seventh unbeaten game with goals from Jorge Grant and Lawrence Shankland. Third place may not be confirmed, but they are certainly put themselves in a secure position with the league split looming in a few weeks' time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a few days left of the transfer window to go, here is the latest news from Hibs and Hearts' Scottish Premiership rivals...

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland celebrates scoring yet another goal as Jambos won 2-0.

Celtic target's absence confirmed

Sydney van Hooijdonk was left out of Thiago Motta's squad to face AC Milan on Saturday because the 23-year-old Dutch forward is nearing a transfer to Celtic from Bologna (TNT Sports). However, the Dutch man's boss then confirmed he was absent due to illness and admitted that the forward could still depart in the final days of the window.

Brendan Rodgers' side are on the hunt to improve their striking options as Kyogo Furuhashi's rate of goals has slowed down in the past few weeks. Speaking to the press, Motto said of Pierre can Hooijdonk's son: "We'll see if in the end he stays here or not, the important thing is that he always trains to the maximum." The striker has scored once in 16 appearances for the Serie A side but during his time in the Netherlands - with ANC Breda and SC Heerenveen - the 23-year-old scored 49 goals in 124 appearances.

Ex-Hibs boss 'red hot' for international role

Former Celtic and Hibernian manager Neil Lennon met a delegation from the Football Association of Ireland, including former goalkeeper Pat Bonner, in England on Friday and is the red hot favourite to be named the new national team boss after England Under-21 boss Lee Carsley rejected an approach (Irish Mirror).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carsley is reported no longer interest in the job, despite giving it 'serious consideration' according to the reports. Lennon sat down with Marc Canham on Friday afternoon and it was thought that Packie Bonner and FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill were also present. The former Hibs boss has been out of work since his brief stint at the Cypriot side Omonia but has previously enjoyed two stints at Celtic, winning five Scottish Premiership titles, four Scottish Cups and one League Cup.

Rangers plan fifth arrival

Rangers are planning to bring in a fifth January transfer window arrival after they wrap up deals for Jefte and Oscar Cortes (Ibrox News). Rangers review journalist, Derek Clark, reported via Twitter that the Light Blues are hopeful of landing a further signing before deadline day.