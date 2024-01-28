It's been an interesting month for Hibs with two new figures featuring for the Hibess against Rangers after two others enjoyed trial sessions in Dubai.

Nick Montgomery and his squad have welcomed Hertha BSC's Myziane Maolida and Denmark's Emiliano Marcondes to the fold after it emerged both Kris Moore and Adryan had joined the Hibees during the winter training camp. However, the latter two footballers were not offered permanent contracts with Moore returning to Leeds on return. However, Hibs were not done as they brought in two loan footballers with both immediately featuring at Easter Road.