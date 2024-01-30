The end of the January transfer window is nigh and there is still plenty of action that could take place with all 12 clubs hopeful of strengthening their squads ahead of the League split.

Celtic and Rangers have made limited moves this month, despite the rumour mill being full of grand speculation, and Brendan Rodgers and Philippe Clement could be in for a very busy final day of the window as they hope to secure their targets. While Clement has been linked with a move for two Brazilian stars, the Hoops manager has eyed up a potential defensive option in the Premier League.

There are also still several uncertainties further east as Hibs and Hearts hope for final day negotiations to come through. While the Jambos are in a solid position in third, the Hibees will hope any final signings can aid in their quest to secure a top six finish.

As the January transfer deadline looms, here is one player each club in the Scottish Premiership could hope to sign by the end of tomorrow.

Potential Scottish Premiership additions

Mattie Pollock - Aberdeen The Dons need reinforcements at centre back following injuries to Stefan Gartenmaan and Slobodan Rubezic and the Watford defender, who has struggled for regular game time at Vicarage Road this season, was a popular figure during his loan in the north east last season.

Sydney van Hooijdonk - Celtic The Dutch striker has been heavily linked with a move to Celtic but there has been no contact with Italian side Bologna for van Hooijdonk, who currently finds himself out of favour. Son of Hoops hero Pierre, he is expected to leave the Serie A club but Celtic face competition from clubs in Turkey, Spain and Holland for his signature.