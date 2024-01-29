Hibs announce ticket information ahead of Hearts fixture at Tynecastle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hibs have announced the ticket information ahead of the third Edinburgh derby of the season. Next month, the Hibees will once again travel across the city to take on their closest rivals in the hope of taking revenge on a side that secured a last minute winner at Easter Road in December.

Hibs and Hearts both missed penalty opportunities when Nick Montgomery's side welcomed the Jambos to Easter Road but, unlike Martin Boyle, Lawrence Shankland was able to make up for his missed chance in the 93rd minute to send the away stadium wild with joy. The Hibees will now believe it's their time to inflict similar damage on the city-rivals when they head through to Tynecastle in a month's time.

Ahead of the clash, Hibs have announced that First Members can purchase tickets for the game online and tickets went on sale earlier today, Monday 29 January at 10am. Season Ticket Holders will then be able to buy their tickets from Wednesday 31 January at noon. Tickets can then be collected from Saturday 3 February and it was noted that all must be collected (or sent out) by 4pm on Wednesday 28 February.

Tickets range in price from £12 to £31 and those booking accessible tickets should contact [email protected] by Wednesday 31 January at 12noon to secure their requests.