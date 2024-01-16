Hearts v Hibs PPV decision made following Sky Sports snub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts have announced that they will broadcast the third Edinburgh derby of the season. The match was once again snubbed by Sky Sports who instead have opted to showcase Livingston's home fixture against Motherwell and saving their final Tynecastle match for the clash against Celtic. Hearts will host Hibs on Wednesday 28 February.

Sky Sports show four games from each home stadium every season at present. From next season, however, that figure will increase to five home games each as the broadcaster promises 60 Premiership clashes from the 2024/25 season onwards.

The first Edinburgh Derby of the year saw Hearts enjoy an early two goal lead only for Elie Youan to score two goals in under two minutes to draw the game for the visitors. The Easter Road derby in December then saw two penalties missed and a 94th minute winner from Lawrence Shankland.

In response to Sky Sports' decision to steer clear of the Edinburgh derby once again, Hearts have taken up the option to allow fans to watch the game via live stream and the club will charge £12.99 to customers hoping to catch the action.