How do the number of Hibs and Hearts games selected for live television broadcast compare to their Premiership rivals?

There was more than a little surprise when next month's Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibs was not selected for live broadcast.

The Sky Sports cameras were on hand when Hearts claimed a dramatic late win as Lawrence Shankland snatched all three points at Easter Road by scoring the only goal of the game in the third minute of second-half injury-time.

Hibs will aim to get revenge when they make the trip to Tynecastle in late-February - but the fixture has been snubbed for live coverage after the broadcasting giant opted to show Livingston's home game with Motherwell.

The move provoked anger among supporters of both Edinburgh clubs as Sky justified the decision by stating they are sticking to an agreement that sees home clubs only able to host four live games per season.

But with the second half of the season now underway, how do Hearts and Hibs compare when it comes to live games broadcast on Sky Sports so far this season?

