Hearts announce loan deal until end of season

The Northern Irish striker Makenzie Kirk has signed a loan deal with Hamilton Accies until the end of the season. Son of the former international footballer Andy Kirk, Makenzie is a product of the Hearts academy and first signed a professional contract with the Jambos in September 2020.

His debut in the Scottish Premiership came in April 2022 when he appeared as a second half substitute for the Jambos in a 1-1 away draw against Ross County. Kirk has also won four international caps for Northern Ireland's U-19 squad but is yet to score his first goal for his county.

The 19-year-old striker signed a new contract with the club in May 2023 and has racked up a phenomenal scoring record in the Lowland Football League for the Hearts Reserve team. Kirk has scored 34 goals in 39 games overall, including 17 goals in his first 13 games of the 2023-24 season.

Makenzie Kirk in action for Hearts in Ross County

Described by former Hearts manager Robbie Neilson as a 'natural finisher', Kirk will now head to the League One side Hamilton Accies to build up his experience before rejoining Tynecastle in the summer. Accies currently sit second in their league having been relegated from the Championship at the end of last season.

Their manager, ex-Hibs midfielder and former Hearts youth coach John Rankin, joined the side in June 2022 and has overseen the side secure 12 wins and just two losses from their first 19 games.

Kirk is not the only new face that is set to be seen around the Accies training camp with Rangers recently announcing that their youth academy product Ben Williamson has joined the League 1 side on a permanent 18-month contract.